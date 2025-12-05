Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa family: Who is ex-wife Sally Phillips and Mortal Kombat star's children?

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, actor best known for portraying Shang Tsung in the Mortal Kombat films, has died. The 75-year-old's family confirmed to Deadline that he passed away due to complications from a stroke early Thursday morning. He was surrounded by his children. Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, actor famous for Mortal Kombat, has died(X)

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa family details

Born in Tokyo on September 27, 1950, Tagawa was raised on US Army bases and later settled in Hawaii. He married Sally Phillips in 1984 after meeting in San Diego.

The couple, who divorced in 2014 after nearly 30 years, raised their three children in Kauai, Hawaii. Phillips, who taught at the Art Institute of San Diego post-divorce, remains largely out of the public eye.

Tagawa and Phillips share three children: son Calen Tagawa and daughters Brynne Tagawa and Cana Tagawa. Calen, the eldest, pursued a career in music and production, occasionally collaborating with his father on creative projects.

Brynne, known for her artistic talents like her mother, has dabbled in modeling and advocacy, while the youngest, Cana, maintains a private life.

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa: Famous Movies and TV Roles

Feature Films

The Last Emperor (1987) – Chang

License to Kill (1989) – Kwang (James Bond)

Showdown in Little Tokyo (1991) – Funekei Yoshida

The Perfect Weapon (1991) – Kai

Mortal Kombat (1995) – Shang Tsung (iconic role)

Picture Bride (1995) – Kanzaki

Soldier (1998) – Colonel Mekum

Pearl Harbor (2001) – Commander Genda

Planet of the Apes (2001) – Krull

Elektra (2005) – Roshi

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005) – The Baron

Tekken (2010) – Heihachi Mishima

47 Ronin (2013) – Shogun Tsunayoshi

Priest (2011) – Priest leader

The Man in the High Castle (2015-2019) – Nobusuke Tagomi (series regular)

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) – Hashi (voice)

Reagan (2024) – Yasuhiro Nakasone

Notable TV Shows

Star Trek: The Next Generation (1989) – Mandarin Bailiff

Baywatch (1990) – Mason Sato

Nash Bridges (1996-2001) – Lt. A.J. Shimamura (recurring)

Hawaii Five-0 (2011-2014) – Hiro Noshimuri (recurring)

Revenge (2012-2014) – Satoshi Takeda

Lost in Space (2018-2021) – Hiroki Watanabe

The Orville (2022) – General