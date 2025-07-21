Cash App settlement: How much can you get and who can qualify

Block, the parent company of popular digital payment platform Cash App, agreed last month to settle a lawsuit to the tune of $12.5 million. The lawsuit accused the platform of sending spam messages, violating certain consumer protection laws. Notably, Block did not admit to any wrongdoing when settling the matter. The settlement class is estimated to be around 2 million people. Image for representation(Unsplash)

Do you qualify for the Cash App settlement?

Due to the nature of allegations in the class action suit against Cash App, the settlement only applies to Washington state residents, who are protected by the two laws that Cash App has been accused of violating.

A potential claimant must have received one of these spam messages from the company in order to be eligible, CNET reported.

The settlement class is estimated to be around 2 million people, based on phone numbers available, and Block is likely to send out emails and physical letters to those who may be eligible class members, in the near future.

How much can you get from the Cash App settlement?

Block settled the matter for $12.5 million, and current estimates put 2 million people in the class, which means each person would get around $88 to $147, the publication reported, noting that the final number would rely on how many people opt in for it.

While there is no deadline yet to join the Cash App settlement, one should be in place eventually, the publication reported, noting that potential class members have been asked to submit their claims in a ‘timely manner,’ indicating that there will be a deadline.

Why was Cash App sued?

Cash App was sued by Kimberly Bottoms, who filed the class action against Block in November 2023. The resident of Washington claimed that the company sent Cash App customers unsolicited messages, which violated two laws of the state – the Washington Consumer Electronic Mail Act and the Washington Consumer Protection Act.

The lawsuit claimed that it was done through Cash App's ‘Invite Friends’ referral program.