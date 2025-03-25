Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cause of death revealed for Yankees great Brett Gardner’s 14-year-old son Miller; investigation underway

BySumanti Sen
Mar 25, 2025 07:11 AM IST

Officials are now working with the family to transfer 14-year-old Miller Gardner's body back to the United States.

Miller Gardner, the youngest son of Yankees great Brett Gardner, died of “asphyxiation” while on vacation with his family at a Costa Rican resort. The cause of death was revealed shortly after the tragic incident made headlines. Miller died by asphyxia "after a possible intoxication after apparently ingesting some food," an official with Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigative Agency told NBC News.

Cause of death revealed for Yankees great Brett Gardner’s 14-year-old son Miller (pictured) (@Yankees/X)
Cause of death revealed for Yankees great Brett Gardner’s 14-year-old son Miller (pictured) (@Yankees/X)

Local officials told Inside Edition that Miller fell seriously ill, along with many other members of the family, while they were staying at the upscale Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest resort. Officials are now working with the family to transfer Miller’s body back to the United States. The US State Department told the New York Post that his death is being actively investigated by authorities, who are also closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation.

“We can confirm the death of a US citizen in Costa Rica on March 21,” a department spokesperson said, referring to Miller, 14. “We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. Out of respect for the privacy of the family and loved ones during this difficult time, we have no further comment at this time.”

‘We cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile’

Miller’s family previously said in a statement that the teen fell ill “along with several other family members while on vacation.” In a statement from the former Yankees outfielder and his wife Jessica, the Gardners said, “We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.”

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Yankees offered their condolences to the family in an emotional statement. “Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner,” the team said. “Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.”

Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On