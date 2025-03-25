Cause of death revealed for Yankees great Brett Gardner’s 14-year-old son Miller; investigation underway

Miller Gardner, the youngest son of Yankees great Brett Gardner, died of “asphyxiation” while on vacation with his family at a Costa Rican resort. The cause of death was revealed shortly after the tragic incident made headlines. Miller died by asphyxia "after a possible intoxication after apparently ingesting some food," an official with Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigative Agency told NBC News. Cause of death revealed for Yankees great Brett Gardner’s 14-year-old son Miller (pictured) (@Yankees/X)

Local officials told Inside Edition that Miller fell seriously ill, along with many other members of the family, while they were staying at the upscale Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest resort. Officials are now working with the family to transfer Miller’s body back to the United States. The US State Department told the New York Post that his death is being actively investigated by authorities, who are also closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation.

“We can confirm the death of a US citizen in Costa Rica on March 21,” a department spokesperson said, referring to Miller, 14. “We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. Out of respect for the privacy of the family and loved ones during this difficult time, we have no further comment at this time.”

‘We cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile’

Miller’s family previously said in a statement that the teen fell ill “along with several other family members while on vacation.” In a statement from the former Yankees outfielder and his wife Jessica, the Gardners said, “We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.”

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Yankees offered their condolences to the family in an emotional statement. “Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner,” the team said. “Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.”