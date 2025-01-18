Menu Explore
Celebrity realtor Josh Altman predicts 70% of Palisades residents won't return after deadly LA fires

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 18, 2025 05:13 PM IST

Million Dollar Listing star Josh Altman believes more than half of those displaced in the wildfires will not return to Pacific Palisades

Josh Altman believes more than half of those displaced in the devastating Pacific Palisades fires will not return. The Million Dollar Listing star predicted the fate of the posh Los Angeles neighbourhood post-Los Angeles wildfires in a recent interview with Fox News.

Million Dollar Listing star Josh Altman says more than half of the Pacific Palisades residents will not return after the deadly Los Angeles wildfires
Celebrity realtor explains why more than half of displaced Palisades residents won't return

“I think 65-70% of the people do not go back to the Palisades or Malibu,” Altman told the outlet, explaining that “90-plus percent of these people are heavily underinsured.” The 45-year-old revealed that he had been getting calls from displaced residents seeking information about listings in other neighbourhoods.

The television personality continued to say, “I’ve gotten calls from many people who just don’t want to be in fire areas anymore,” adding, “You have to realize there have been multiple fires. … Is lightning going to strike twice? It’s going to happen again. … So, you know, I think it’s more that most people just not having the bandwidth to go through a build process is going to be more of a determining factor.”

Altman confessed that he doesn't “see people going back there.” “I see a whole new crowd without question,” he added. While the majority of the same people may not come back, the Palisades will continue to be one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods in Los Angeles, he said. However, there will be a “whole new crowd.”

“The Palisades is and will continue to be one of the hottest areas in real estate, one of the safest long-term investments, one of the greatest places to live, location-wise, near the beach, near the water, but also, have an amazing town. It will all come back. It’s just going to be a totally new crowd, in my opinion,” the real estate broker added.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
