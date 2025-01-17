Influencer charged with torturing, poisoning her 1-year-old daughter to gain followers

An influencer was arrested after she allegedly drugged her one-year-old daughter for fame and monetary gain. According to a statement released by Queensland Police Thursday, the 34-year-old Australian posted videos of her infant in “immense distress and pain” on social media to earn followers and donations. The social media personality is now facing multiple charges, including torture and poisoning of her child. Queensland Police have arrested a 34-year-old influencer for allegedly poisoning and torturing her own daughter(Queensland Police)

Australian arrested for drugging own child to gain followers, faces multiple charges

Morningside Child Protection and Investigation Unit (CPIU) charged the influencer with “torture following extensive investigations into allegations of an infant being poisoned,” the police said, adding that the Sunshine Coast woman administered unauthorised medications to the infant between August 6 to October 15, 2024.

The CPIU detectives arrested the influencer on Thursday (January 16) and charged her with “five counts of administering poison with intent to harm, three counts of preparation to commit crimes with dangerous things, and one count each of torture, making child exploitation material and fraud.” The woman would appear before Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

Investigation into the case found that the woman disregarded medical advice and obtained unauthorised medications for “a different person available in their home,” the Queensland Police. She “carefully concealed her continued efforts to administer the unauthorised medicines until the matter was detected and reported to police by medical staff from a hospital in Brisbane’s south while the child was admitted.”

The statement alleges that while her daughter was “being subject to immense distress and pain,” she “filmed and posted videos ” of her online to “entice monetary donations” and followers. In the wake of the incident, Detective Inspector Paul Dalton said, “Working in CPIU we are too often faced with the worst offences against children.”

“We will do everything in our power to remove that child from harm’s way and hold any offender to account. There is no excuse for harming a child, especially not a one-year-old infant who is reliant on others for care and survival,” Dalton added, reported People.