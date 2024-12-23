US fitness influencer dies at 43, months after being shot during LA robbery

Fitness influencer Miguel Angel Aguilar has sadly passed away three months after getting shot in the face during an attempted robbery in Los Angeles. He was 43. Business guru and fitness influencer Miguel Angel Aguilar passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2024. (Instagram)

Announcing the untimely death of the influencer with links to the Kardashians, Aguilar’s fitness brand, Self Made Training Facility, broke the tragic news on Instagram on Saturday, December 21. The caption read, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our founder and CEO, Miguel Angel Aguilar. After a courageous three-month battle following the tragic incident that took place on September 13th, 2024, Miguel peacefully passed away on December 21st, 2024 surrounded by his loved ones.”

The social media statement added, “Miguel was more than just a leader. He was a visionary, an inspiration, a mentor, a father, a husband, family, and a dear friend to many. His unwavering dedication to Self Made Training Facility, his passion for the fitness industry and entrepreneurial spirit have left an enduring legacy.”

Honouring his role in the industry, the fitness brand noted that he “revolutionised personal training and inspired countless individuals to pursue their fitness and entrepreneurial goals.”

In Sept, an attempted robbery incident ended with Miguel Angel Aguilar in the hospital

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), authorities were deployed to Thurston Circle in Bel-Air on September 13. Office Kevin Terzes told PEOPLE, four male suspects “approached the victim and demanded the victim’s property.” One of the suspects “produced a handgun and fired multiple times striking the victim.” The alleged criminals eventually fled the scene in a vehicle. TMZ reported that three of them were nabbed in Northern California for robbery and shooting. The suspects now face charges of murder, attempted robbery and assault with a firearm. If convicted, they could face life in prison.

Shortly after the incident came to light, Miguel's training brand issued a statement on IG. Updating the followers of his medical state at the time, Self Made Family Inc. wrote in September, “We are heartbroken to share that Miguel was involved in a serious incident last night. He sustained a gunshot injury and is currently fighting bravely in the intensive care unit.”

Aguilar owns a chain of gyms in several US states. The business guru has a wife, Priscilla Valles, and two kids. His spouse, a stylist, has previously worked with many showbiz stars, including the Kardashians and Christina Aguilera.