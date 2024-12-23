Prince Harry's old pal warns him not to ‘return to England’ as it would…

Prince Harry has been warned against returning to the UK, with an old friend suggesting that doing so could make him “look like an idiot”. Prince Harry's old pal criticised the Duke's Netflix series for focusing on others and not acknowledging their past ties, suggesting a need for reconciliation with Prince William.(Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Tommy Severn, the captain of England’s polo team and a former associate of Prince Harry, has expressed his disapproval of the Duke of Sussex’s new Netflix series. Severn described the documentary, which centres around the world of polo, as “very weird.”

The five-part series, which delves into “fierce rivalries” and “intense training,” features extensive coverage of players like Timmy Dutta, a young star backed by his father’s US team. However, Prince Harry as an executive producer alongside Meghan Markle, makes only a brief appearance near the end of the show.

“It seemed to be more about Timmy and Tim Dutta than the prince, who doesn’t appear until near the end,” Seven told the Daily Mail.

Severn suggests William should extend olive branch to Harry

Interestingly, the prince spent his gap year at Severn’s family ranch in Argentina and previously kept his polo ponies at a Gloucestershire stud owned by Severn’s grandfather, Christopher Hanbury.

“I have no idea why Harry hadn’t mentioned his connection to me during the show,” Severn said. “I think Harry’s cut ties so if he came back now, he’d look like an idiot.”

The strained relationship between Prince Harry and his older brother, Prince William, has long been a point of public interest. Severn suggested that William might need to extend an olive branch, noting, “William might need to help him out because they were close—that’s the brother’s bond.”

The series raised huge criticism from the royal fans because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' very little role in this show. The couple, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020, signed a £80 million Netflix deal, which is set to expire next year.