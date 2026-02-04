Chad Michael Watts: 5 things to know about Kyle man arrested for brawl with minors during anti-ICE protest

A person who shared the video online noted “Grown Man stops and blocks traffic and Assaults Female High School Student After She Kicks His Truck Over Racist Remarks During a Student 'Walk Out' Anti-ICE Protest!”. They added that it took place in the Johnson High School area.

Chad Michael Watts was arrested on Tuesday after a video of a grown man fighting with students in Buda, Texas , went viral. The clip showed the man wearing a Make America Great Again ( MAGA ) hat and the altercation took place during an anti- ICE protest there.

“Just before 3:00pm, Buda officers were dispatched to the intersection of RM967 and FM1626 for a fight in progress. Upon arrival, officers were notified that a female juvenile on the sidewalk and an adult male in a vehicle were engaged in a verbal argument. The argument escalated into a physical altercation involving multiple people. The adult male departed prior to officers arriving on scene. The male was located and interviewed,” the Buda Police Department shared in a statement online.

In the video, the man can be seen trying to hit a female student when others jump in, leading to the brawl where he goes down on the ground.

The incident comes at a time when tempers are frayed over the shooting of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

With outrage over the incident, given that the Hays CISD students were on a walkout to protest ICE, there's a lot of interest in who Watts is. Here is all you need to know.

Chad Michael Watts: 5 things about Kyle man arrested Watts is 45 and faces two counts of assault causing bodily injury. An early investigation has found Watts to be the primary aggressor. Both Watts and the girl he got into a fight with sustained minor injuries but medical evaluation. While no arrests were made on the first day, probable cause was later established and now investigation is ongoing to see if additional charges need to be filed. Watts is now lodged in the Hays County Jail. Authorities said the incident took place on the sidewalk near the corner of RM 967 and FM 1626, and Watts was seen heading back towards his truck after the fight. Watts has been described as a 5' 7", weighing 150 lbs. He reportedly has hazel eyes and Blond or Strawberry hair, as per the arrest record. Following the altercation, there have been a slew of statements.

Hayes County judge Ruben Becerra said “No matter one’s political views, an adult bears a clear responsibility to exercise restraint, especially in the presence of children. Violence or intimidation directed at a minor—particularly during a lawful, peaceful demonstration—has no place in a constitutional republic that depends on the rule of law rather than force.”