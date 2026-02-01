Taylor Rehmet wins Texas Senate seat, defeats GOP in Fort Worth

Democrat Taylor Rehmet has won a special election for the Texas state Senate, flipping a district that President Donald Trump carried by 17 points in 2024, according to ABC News. With nearly all votes counted, Rehmet held a lead of more than 14 percentage points. (X/ @TaylorRehmetTX)

Rehmet, a labor union leader and military veteran, defeated Republican Leigh Wambsganss, a conservative activist, in the Fort Worth-area district. With nearly all votes counted, Rehmet held a lead of more than 14 percentage points, marking a decisive victory.

The seat became available after four-term Republican Kelly Hancock resigned to take a statewide office. Hancock had won comfortably in previous elections, and a Republican had held the district for decades.