    Taylor Rehmet wins Texas Senate seat, defeats GOP in Fort Worth

    Democrat Taylor Rehmet wins special election for Texas Senate, flipping a Trump-won district by 17 points.

    Updated on: Feb 01, 2026 11:59 AM IST
    By Prakriti Deb
    Democrat Taylor Rehmet has won a special election for the Texas state Senate, flipping a district that President Donald Trump carried by 17 points in 2024, according to ABC News.

    With nearly all votes counted, Rehmet held a lead of more than 14 percentage points. (X/ @TaylorRehmetTX)
    With nearly all votes counted, Rehmet held a lead of more than 14 percentage points.

    Rehmet, a labor union leader and military veteran, defeated Republican Leigh Wambsganss, a conservative activist, in the Fort Worth-area district. With nearly all votes counted, Rehmet held a lead of more than 14 percentage points, marking a decisive victory.

    The seat became available after four-term Republican Kelly Hancock resigned to take a statewide office. Hancock had won comfortably in previous elections, and a Republican had held the district for decades.

      Prakriti Deb is a journalist with the US Desk at Hindustan Times. She covers all US-related developments, including politics, crime, sports, and infotainment. Her prior experience as an editor focusing on geopolitics has also shaped her growing interest in international issues. Exploring cultures, conversations, travel, and photography is where Prakriti finds her sense of life and storytelling.Read More

