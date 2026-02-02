Who wore ICE OUT pins at the Grammys? Kehlani, Joni Mitchell, and others use the red carpet to protest

On the 68th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet, several musicians and celebrities made an entrance wearing “ICE OUT” pins to protest the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti tied to federal agents. Kehlani accepts the Best R&B Performance while she curses out, saying "Fuck ICE" (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Celebrities wore ICE OUT pins to other major entertainment gatherings like the Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Globes. Some celebs wore other small accessories like #BEGOOD pins to generate conversation around immigration enforcement policy.

Celebs seen with “ICE OUT” pins Kehlani, Olivia Rodrigo, Joni Mitchell, Pink Panthress, and Jason Isbell were among the few who were the ICE OUT pins on the Grammys red carpet.

Khelani not only wore a protest pin but also used her acceptance moment to criticise ICE in her speech. On her red carpet interview, she said, “ I really wanted to say f*ck ICE…We're too powerful of a group to all be in the room at the same time and not make some kind of statement in OUR country.”

Social media clips and images shared by various outlets show Margo Price and Jason Isbell wearing the ICE OUT pins and protest apparel on the Grammy red carpet.

Joni Mitchell, who won the award for Best Historical Album, was seen on stage wearing an ICE OUT pin while accepting her award.

According to Headline Planet, Olivia Rodrigo was also seen at a Grammys-related showcase event, sporting an ICE OUT pin to affirm her “abolish ice” calls last week on Instagram after the Alex Pretti shooting news took over the nation.

“BeGood” In a previous red carpet moment at the Golden Globes, celebrities wore the ICE OUT pins with another slogan pin like “BeGood.”

Celebrities wore the BeGood pins to honor the life of a woman, Renee Goo,d who was shot at by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Icons such as Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, Jean Smart and Ariana Grande have been photographed wearing these pins at the Golden Globes red carpet.

During their red carpet appearances at the Sundance Film Festival last week, a number of celebs wore pins that said "ICE OUT," including Natalie Portman, Olivia Wilde, and Zoey Deutch, who also wore a pin that said "BE GOOD."