Have Disney and Marvel fired Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk? What to know amid rumors

Recent online rumors have claimed that actor Mark Ruffalo was fired by Disney and Marvel Studios following his political remarks at the 2026 Golden Globes. These claims circulated on social media, raising questions about the future of the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, these reports are unsubstantiated. Mark Ruffalo attends the American Film Institute (AFI) Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles, California. (REUTERS)

Entertainment site OtakuKart noted that there are no official statements from Disney or Marvel supporting the idea that Ruffalo has been let go. Publications including Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline, have not reported any production changes involving the character either.

Where the “firing” story came from According to OtakuKart, the notion that Ruffalo was “fired” has its roots in a long-running Marvel fandom joke dating back to 2018. During a Tonight Show interview with Jimmy Fallon promoting Avengers: Endgame, Ruffalo jokingly hinted at the film’s title.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo responded on social media with a tongue-in-cheek “Mark, you’re fired.”

This playful exchange was never serious, but screenshots of the tweets later circulated without context, evolving into rumors of a real firing.

Ruffalo’s reputation as Marvel’s “spoiler king” formed after incidents such as accidentally livestreaming audio from the Thor: Ragnarok premiere, fueled further confusion.

Mark Ruffalo’s Golden Globes remarks At the 2026 Golden Globes, Ruffalo wore a “Be Good” pin along with others in memory of Renee Nicole Good, the Minnesota woman killed by an ICE agent days earlier. When asked about the pin on the red carpet, Ruffalo criticized US President Donald Trump, calling him “the worst human being in the world”.

The actor accused him of ignoring international law. He mentioned that he loved the country but felt compelled to speak out.

Following the speech, social media speculation suggested Ruffalo had lost a major Marvel contract. However, there are no verified reports to support these claims, and no Marvel production shake-ups involving the Hulk have been announced.

Any ongoing questions about Ruffalo’s role in the MCU relate to creative direction, not disciplinary action. Mark Ruffalo remains officially associated with Marvel Studios, and the “firing” narrative is a mix of old fandom jokes and unverified social media speculation.