Chalmette refinery fire and explosion: Schools locked down, roads closed after massive blast shakes area | Videos

The incident triggered temporary road closures near the refinery as emergency crews responded to the scene. St. Bernard Parish spokesperson Kim Gritter told local media that law enforcement had initially blocked traffic in the area, though “all lanes near the refinery have reopened” with officers continuing traffic control operations.

According to FOX 8 Local First, residents reported hearing a loud blast before thick black smoke could be seen rising from the refinery complex. Videos shared online showed flames and smoke moving high above the industrial site as sirens echoed.

A massive explosion and fire at the Chalmette Refining facility in Chalmette sent a large plume of smoke into the air on Friday, rattling nearby neighborhoods and prompting emergency response measures across the area.

Some nearby schools were reportedly placed on lockdown as a precaution while authorities assessed the situation and monitored air quality concerns following the explosion.

Authorities said all refinery personnel have been accounted for and no injuries were immediately reported after the blast.

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First responders managed to contain the fire, and officials described the situation as “stable” as crews continued monitoring the refinery site.