Chandler fire: Blaze erupts at RV storage facility, smoke visible from Tempe, Phoenix- Watch

A fire erupted at an RV storage facility on Kyrene Road in Chander, Arizona, on Wednesday afternoon. Thick black smoke from the fire was visible as far as Tempe and Phoenix. Representational. (Unsplash)

The exact location of the incident is south of the Loop 202 on Kyrene Road in Chandler, the Chandler Fire Department confirmed. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

