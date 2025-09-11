Charlie Kirk shooter still at large; suspect in custody released after interrogation, says FBI director

The suspect in Charlie Kirk's shooting has been released after interrogation, FBI director Kash Patel announced. The Turning Point USA founder was shot and killed at an event at the Utah Valley University, on Wednesday. FBI Director Kash Patel had earlier announced that a suspect in Charlie Kirk's shooting was in custody.(AFP)

The 31-year-old Donald Trump ally was sitting in a tent, speaking, when a bullet caught him in the side of the neck, videos circulating online showed. Even as politicians across party lines have come together to condemn the attack, the assailant remains at large.

What Kash Patel said

Patel, on X said, “The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency.”

In an earlier post, he had said, “The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody. Thank you to the local and state authorities in Utah for your partnership with FBI. We will provide updates when able.”

The suspect likely fired from a rooftop, authorities said, adding that there were about 3,000 people gathered at the event.

The killing was the latest in a series of attacks on U.S. political figures, including two assassination attempts of Trump last year, that have underscored a sharp rise in political violence. "This is a dark day for our state, it's a tragic day for our nation," Governor Spencer Cox said at the press conference. "I want to be very clear that this is a political assassination."

Tributes pour in for Charlie Kirk

Meanwhile, several people continue to express their condolences over Kirk's demise. English broadcaster Piers Morgan said on X “Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, 31, has died after being shot at an event in Utah. An appalling assault on free speech and democracy. Charlie always welcomed debate, with anyone. This is disgusting, and heart-breaking.”

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports said “RIP Charlie Kirk. It doesn’t matter what your opinion is of Charlie or his politics if you don’t view this as one of the darkest days in American history than you are part of the problem.”