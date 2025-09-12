Charlie Kirk shooting: Tyler Robinson threatened to take his life when confronted by father, report says

Tyler Robinson, the accused assassin of Charlie Kirk, reportedly threatened to take his own life rather than surrender after being confronted by his father about the shooting, as per The New York Post, citing law enforcement sources. Utah Governor Spencer Cox identified Robinson as the suspect in the conservative activist case who was turned over by his father. After being identified by his father, Tyler Robinson threatened suicide instead of surrendering. Utah Department of Public Safety/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY(via REUTERS)

Robinson threatened to kill himself upon confrontation with father

The father identified his 22-year-old son from the photos of the suspect released by the authorities on Thursday and confronted him upon his return home, the sources told the media outlet.

They further added that Robinson told his father that he would kill himself, which led to the parent convincing him to speak with their youth minister, who is also a US Marshals Service fugitive task force officer. The minister then relayed the information to a deputy with the federal agency, and later, the FBI took the suspect into custody.

Robinson is arrested on the charges of aggravated murder, and it is believed that he acted alone, as reported by The New York Post. Earlier during the press conference, Cox thanked the suspect's family and called what they did the "right thing” by turning him in.

Charlie Kirk's shooting

Kirk was shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. He was engaging with a person at the event when he was struck in the neck. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The event was a part of Turning Point USA's The American Comeback Tour, and there were around 3,000 people in attendance at the event, according to the police, as reported by CBS News.