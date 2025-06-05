Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
Chesterfield tornado: Twister hits Missouri; St Louis under warning | Video

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 05, 2025 02:35 AM IST

A tornado hit Chesterfield, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon.

A tornado hit Chesterfield, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon, soon after the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a statewide warning. Locals posted videos showing the twister on the ground in Chesterfield, which is a city in St. Louis County and one of Missouri's most populated cities. 

A tornado hit Chesterfield, Missouri on Wednesday(Unsplash)
A tornado hit Chesterfield, Missouri on Wednesday(Unsplash)

“Another confirmed tornado ongoing in St Louis, MO metro, just NE of Chesterfield, moving NE. strong rotation (upper right panel) in Doppler velocity data. Debris lofted into radar signal (lower left panel) shown in dual pol correlation coefficient data,” on local wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. 

Read More: Missouri tornado tracker: When will twister hit St Louis, Chesterfield, St Peters?

“A dangerous tornado is in progress near Chesterfield, MO,” another one added. They also attached a video of the twister. 

Meanwhile, a Flash Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in St Louis on Wednesday remains in effect until 4:30 PM CDT for central Saint Charles and northwestern Saint Louis Counties, including Chesterfield. 

Concurrently, the NWS in Springfield extended a Flash Flood Warning until 5:45 PM CDT for southern Dallas, northeastern Greene, southwestern Laclede, and northern Webster Counties, impacting areas like Marshfield. Heavy thunderstorm rains have triggered widespread flooding, closing roads and threatening homes. 

Read More: Why tornado-hit MAGA voters say there's a problem with Donald Trump's agenda

In Chesterfield, emergency management reported flash flooding on streets across St. Charles County, despite rainfall subsiding by 3:43 PM CDT, per NWS St. Louis. 

Floodwaters inundated small creeks, urban areas, highways, and low-lying zones, affecting O’Fallon, St. Peters, Florissant, Wildwood, Maryland Heights, and Hazelwood. Key locations like Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and Interstate 70 between exits 219 and 231 face disruptions. 

The First Missouri State Capitol Historic Site in St. Charles is also at risk. The NWS urged residents to avoid flooded roads, emphasizing, “Turn around, don’t drown,” as most flood deaths occur in vehicles. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Follow Us On