Chicago Cubs star Matt Shaw reacts to backlash after skipping game to attend Charlie Kirk's memorial: ‘I’m extremely…’

Matt Shaw, the third baseman for the Chicago Cubs, broke silence over the criticism for missing a game to attend Conservative activist Charlie Kirk's memorial in Arizona, saying that he is “not concerned at all” about any backlash. Chicago Cubs Matt Shaw gave an explanation for his decision to attend Kirk's memorial in spite of his team's schedule.(AP)

Shaw, according to his manager Craig Counsell, attended a friend's funeral on Sunday, and therefore, he was unable to attend the match in which Cubs got defeated by Cincinnati Reds.

Shaw gave an explanation for his decision to attend Kirk's memorial in spite of his team's schedule.

Before the Cubs' Tuesday series opener against the New York Mets, the Chicago Sun-Time reports that Shaw stated, “My connection with Charlie was through our [Christian] faith.”

"And that’s something that drives me every day, the reason why I’m able to do what I do every day, and that’s something I’m extremely thankful for. I know without my faith and without the many blessings I’ve been given in my life, that I wouldn’t be here, be able to talk to you guys, able to help this team eventually go and win championships," he continued. "That’s something I feel really, really blessed about, so whatever backlash comes is OK. I feel strong about my faith and that what was meant to be, happened."

Matt Shaw opens up about friendship with Matt Shaw

Shaw also mentioned that he and Kirk developed friendship over the previous offseason as they shared an apartment complex in Arizona. According to Shaw, the two remained in touch during the MLB season.

Shaw claimed he was very sad upon learning about Kirk's murder at an Utah Valley University event on September 10. “I don’t know how to describe everything that happened, how I was feeling, But I will say I was tearing up pretty good. I had a lot of [teammates] supporting me, and that will be something I’ll remember for my entire life,” he said.

He went on to call Kirk “one of the biggest Cubs fans I ever Met.” Shaw further mentioned that it was Erika Kirk, his wife, who sent him an invite to attend the memorial. After speaking with Counsell and a few colleagues, Shaw believed that his decision to go was approved.

The Cubs were one among the Major League Baseball clubs who honored Kirk and demanded a halt to “all political violence.”

In compliance with President Donald Trump's declaration honoring Kirk, MLB requested that clubs fly the flag at half-staff at Wrigley Field.