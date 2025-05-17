Menu Explore
Chicago dust storm: Videos show blanket of dust, low visibility in Illinois - What to do

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 17, 2025 05:35 AM IST

A dust storm hit Chicago on Friday, with authorities warning other Illinois cities about zero-visibility conditions

A dust storm hit Chicago on Friday, with authorities warning other Illinois cities about zero-visibility conditions. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued multiple Dust Storm Warnings for northern Illinois and northwest Indiana this evening, warning of life-threatening driving conditions due to rapidly moving dust clouds and strong winds. The warnings are in effect until 8:00 PM and 8:30 PM CDT, respectively.

A dust storm hit Chicago on Friday(X/NWS)
A dust storm hit Chicago on Friday(X/NWS)

Read More: Illinois dust storm tracker: Avoid these streets in Chicago, Naperville and Bloomington

At approximately 6:45 PM CDT, a massive dust wall was observed moving north at 45 to 50 mph, sweeping across the Chicagoland area from Sandwich to Chicago’s South Side and extending into northwest Indiana.

Automated weather stations, including Chicago Midway Airport, reported wind gusts near 60 mph and visibility reduced to less than a quarter mile.

Northern Illinois Counties Hit Hard

The warning covers wide swaths of northeastern Illinois, including:

Cook County: Englewood, Austin, Summit, Oak Lawn, South Shore, Roseland, and Chicago’s Loop area.

DeKalb County: Hinckley and southeastern portions.

DuPage County: Lisle, Westmont, Oakbrook Terrace, and Glendale Heights.

Kane County: Aurora, Elgin, Gilberts, and South Elgin.

Kendall, La Salle, and Will Counties: Lisbon, Sheridan, Preston Heights, and areas near Joliet.

Northwest Indiana Also in Danger Zone

The dust storm is also hammering northern Indiana, affecting:

Lake County: Hammond, Whiting, Griffith, East Chicago, and Dyer.

Porter County: Valparaiso, Chesterton, Burns Harbor, Beverly Shores, and South Haven.

Hazards and Safety Alerts

Visibility: Dropping below ¼ mile.

Wind Speeds: Gusts exceeding 50–60 mph.

Impact: “Dangerous, life-threatening travel,” according to emergency management officials.

Several major interstates are impacted, including I-55, I-57, I-80, I-90, I-94, I-294, and I-355 in Illinois, and Interstates 65, 80, 90, and 94 in Indiana.

What to Do

The NWS urges all drivers caught in the storm to pull off the road, turn off lights, and keep feet off the brake to avoid rear-end collisions.

This is the third dust storm warning issued by NWS Chicago this season — a rare and dangerous event for the region. Residents are advised to monitor updates closely and stay indoors until the storm passes.

