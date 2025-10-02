Democrats call for 25th Amendment against Trump: What is it, what happens if it is invoked?

Chicago Governor JB Pritzker said that the 25th Amendment should be invoked to remove President Donald Trump, after his comments on Tuesday about using cities like Chicago as a ‘training ground for our military’. This is the first time the Chicago Governor, JB Pritzker, has openly called for President Donald Trump's removal.(X/@Maga_Trigger, X/@JackLombardi)

Pritzker comparing Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggested there's something ‘genuinely wrong’ with him.

“It appears that Donald Trump not only has dementia set in, but he's copying tactics of Vladimir Putin. Sending troops into cities, thinking that that's some sort of proving ground for war, or that indeed there's some sort of internal war going on in the United States is just, frankly, inane and I'm concerned for his health. There is something genuinely wrong with this man, and the 25th Amendment ought to be invoked,” he said.

Trump had remarked “I told Pete, we should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military. National Guard, but military. Because we're going into Chicago very soon. That's a big city with an incompetent governor.”

This is the first time the Chicago Governor has openly called for Trump's removal. However, this is not the first time the Republican has faced calls for his removal from office. Senator Chuck Schumer after the Jan insurrection at the Capitol had called for Trump's immediate removal, by invoking the 25th Amendment.

“What happened at the US Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer,” he had said at the time.

What is the 25th Amendment?

The 25th Amendment to the US Constitution is about issues related to presidential succession and disability. It clarifies that the Vice President would become president if the president were to die, resign, or be removed from office by impeachment. Further, it establishes the process of filling the office of the vice president.

What would happen if 25th Amendment was invoked?

If the 25th Amendment were to be invoked against President Donald Trump, then Vice President JD Vance would become the acting president.