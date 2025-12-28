What happened in Chicago's River North? Deadly mass shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

A 34-year-old man lost his life and three others sustained injuries after being shot in Chicago early Sunday morning. In Chicago, a shooting early Sunday left a 34-year-old man dead and three others injured(Unsplash)

The incident occurred when four people were in the process of entering a vehicle at nearly 2:35 am. Meanwhile, four men approached them and opened fire, reported ABC 7 Chicago, citing the Chicago Police Department.

The man, who died at Northwestern Hospital, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to police reports.

The gunmen entered a vehicle and escaped the location after the shooting incident on North La Salle Drive in the River North area of Chicago, near Downtown.

Chicago shooting: Update on injured

According to police, one person, aged 36, sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, while another, aged 43, was shot in the back, and a third victim, aged 35, was shot multiple times, NY Post reported.

All three victims are receiving medical care at Northwestern Hospital, although no additional information regarding their conditions has been provided.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

“This was a brazen and violent act that took one life and left three others fighting for their lives,” stated Paul Rutherford, Executive Director of Cook County Crime Stoppers.

“Someone knows who is responsible. Your information, no matter how small it may seem, could be the key to bringing justice to the victims and their families,” Rutherford added.

Investigators are concentrating their efforts on locating a green Porsche, which was encircled by evidence markers at the location, as per TMZ.