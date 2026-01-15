Chief Keef on life support after being shot three times in the face? Here's the truth about shooting claim

Claims are doing rounds on social media that rapper Chief Keef, whose real name is Keith Farrelle Cozart, is on life support after a shooting incident. Multiple social media accounts are claiming that Chief Keef was shot "three times in the face" as he returned to shoot a video in the O’Block neighborhood of Chicago. Rapper Chief Keef. (X)

However, the claims are unverified as no report confirms that the 30-year-old rapper, originally from Chicago, was involved in a shooting. Ht.com also could not independently verify the claims.

For instance, here's a viral post that claims Chief Keef was shot on Wednesday.