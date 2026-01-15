Chief Keef on life support after being shot three times in the face? Here's the truth about shooting claim
Rumors claim Chief Keef was shot and on life support in Chicago, but the reports remain unverified with no official confirmation.
Claims are doing rounds on social media that rapper Chief Keef, whose real name is Keith Farrelle Cozart, is on life support after a shooting incident. Multiple social media accounts are claiming that Chief Keef was shot "three times in the face" as he returned to shoot a video in the O’Block neighborhood of Chicago.
However, the claims are unverified as no report confirms that the 30-year-old rapper, originally from Chicago, was involved in a shooting. Ht.com also could not independently verify the claims.
For instance, here's a viral post that claims Chief Keef was shot on Wednesday.
Despite there being no confirmation about the rapper being involved in a shooting in Chicago earlier today, the rumors spread like wildfire. Hundreds of Chief Keef expressed concern over the condition of the rapper.
“Chief Keef shot 6x in his face , how tf he gon survive that. Damn,” one fan said.
“Chief Keef is reported that got shot 6 times on O’block during a video shoot hour ago, I want @FBI to take care of the account and more informations,” wrote another.
“Somebody said Chief Keef got shot by his own on O-Block,” wrote another.
Who Is Rapper Chief Keef?
Keith Farrelle Cozart, or Chief Keef, was born and grew up in Chicago's South Side. Considered a pioneer of the drill rap subgenre, Cozart rose to fame as a teenager with his mixtapes. His 2012 viral hit 'I Don't Like' (remixed by Kanye West) sparked a Interscope Records deal worth millions. It also led to his debut album Finally Rich featuring 50 Cent and others.
Notably, throughout his life, Chief Keef has faced legal troubles, growing up in the notorious O'Block neighborhood. As a juvenile in 2011, he faced charges for heroin manufacture and distribution, leading to house arrest. He has since faced a number of gun related violations.