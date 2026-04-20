Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for normal passage of ships, as Beijing described it as an "international waterway" amid assertions by Iran that it has an inalienable right over it. China calls Hormuz international waterway; Xi presses for reopening

The Strait of Hormuz should remain open to normal navigation, which is in the common interest of regional countries and the international community, Xi told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during their phone talks, an official statement said.

This is the first statement by the Chinese leader on the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, followed by the US blockade of Iranian ports in their current conflict.

The closure of the Strait has resulted in acute energy shortages across the world, especially in Asia, and China, which is a major importer of Iranian oil, is increasingly concerned about the prolongation of the US-Israel-Iran war.

"The Strait of Hormuz should remain open for normal passage, which aligns with the common interest of countries in the region and the international community," Xi said in his call with the Saudi Prince.

"China advocates an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, supports all efforts conducive to restoring peace and insists on resolving disputes through political and diplomatic channels," he said, according to the official statement.

Separately, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has expressed concern over the US Navy firing on a cargo ship travelling from China heading to an Iranian port, defying the American naval blockade.

The ship was subsequently seized by the US Navy.

"We express concern over the forced interception of relevant vessel by the US," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told the media here on Monday.

He also called the Strait of Hormuz an international waterway in response to an Iranian official's assertion that Iran will not cede control over it, saying that Tehran has an "inalienable right" over it.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is sensitive and complex, Guo said, responding to questions over the US intercepting the cargo ship.

For its part, Iran vowed retaliation and called it a "piracy" act. Tehran also said it will not participate in a second round of talks with the US in Islamabad.

"We hope relevant parties will act responsibly, abide by the ceasefire agreement, avoid provoking conflicts and exacerbating tensions, and create the necessary conditions for the resumption of normal navigation in the Strait," Guo said.

Asked about Iranian security forces firing on Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Guo said, "I have already stated China's position on the Strait of Hormuz issue. We would like to reiterate that the Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway, and keeping it open to navigation serves the common interests of countries in the region and the international community."

He was responding to a question how the Iranian forces opening fire on the Indian-flagged vessels raises concerns over navigational safety and China's views on the escalation and what measures it is considering to safeguard its shipping and energy interests in the Strait.

Guo said China hopes all parties will work together to prevent the situation in the Strait from deteriorating further, and stands ready to continue making efforts alongside the international community to help de-escalate tensions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.