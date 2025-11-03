Search
Mon, Nov 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

China confirms first visit by a Spanish monarch in 18 years

Reuters |
Updated on: Nov 03, 2025 01:54 pm IST

CHINA-SPAIN:China confirms first visit by a Spanish monarch in 18 years

BEIJING -The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday Felipe VI, the king of Spain, will pay a state visit to China from November 10 to November 13, the first by a Spanish monarch in 18 years, as Madrid seeks to bolster Chinese investment and boost trade ties.

China confirms first visit by a Spanish monarch in 18 years
China confirms first visit by a Spanish monarch in 18 years

China is willing to join hands with Spain to seize the opportunity presented by the king's visit to expand mutual cooperation and enhance the two countries' strategic partnership, Mao Ning, spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, said at a regular news briefing.

Spain has actively wooed China economically despite U.S. warnings about moving closer to the world's second-biggest economy.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has visited China three times in as many years, most recently in the spring of this year. During a visit in September 2024, Sanchez announced a reversal of Spain's position in support of the EU applying tariffs to Chinese electric vehicles.

Several Chinese investments in Spain have also been confirmed, including factories for battery maker CATL and renewable energy group Envision.

The European Union, on the whole, remains cautious over economic engagement with China, concerned about trade imbalances, Beijing's relationship with Russia, and its dominance of the global supply of critical minerals.

Beijing's approach to EU member states - ostensibly showing favour to Beijing-friendly nations such as Spain - has also made it harder for the bloc to form a unified approach to dealing with China.

Earlier this year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticised Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo's suggestion that Europe should align more closely with China.

"That would be cutting your own throat," Bessent said, adding China would produce too many goods and dump them elsewhere.

However, since Xi met U.S. President Donald Trump in South Korea last week, and agreed a one-year deal to partially roll back trade and technology controls, tensions between Beijing and Washington have eased for now after a volatile year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / China confirms first visit by a Spanish monarch in 18 years
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On