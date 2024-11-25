Menu Explore
China, HK stocks fall as fresh US restrictions, trade tariffs loom

Reuters |
Nov 25, 2024 10:32 AM IST

China, HK stocks fall as fresh US restrictions, trade tariffs loom

SHANGHAI, - China's blue-chip index dropped to a five-week low while Hong Kong shares sank to their lowest in two months on Monday, as U.S. crackdown, a looming trade war and elevated geopolitical tensions sapped an already fading investor confidence.

** The blue-chip CSI300 Index fell 0.6% by lunch break, touching its lowest level since Oct. 18. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.4% to a three-week low.

** In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index lost 0.5%, shedding all gains posted since late-September when China's policy stimulus triggered a rally.

** "We expect a volatile year ahead for the Chinese equities market with a conflux of forces pulling and pushing the markets," said James Wang, head of China strategy, UBS Investment Bank Research.

** Near-term challenges include U.S. trade tariffs, uncertainty around U.S. policies against China, and retail inflows showing signs of plateauing, Wang said, expecting a 5% potential downside until the end of the first quarter next year.

** The Biden administration is set to unveil new export restrictions on China as soon as this week, and the new regulations could add up to 200 Chinese chip companies to a trade restriction list.

** The nomination as U.S. Treasury Secretary of fund manager Scott Bessent, who worked for billionaire investor George Soros and noted short-seller Jim Chanos, also stirs concerns of a possible financial war against China.

** China-listed tech stocks slumped on Monday. An index tracking integrated circuit makers fell 2.3%, while the tech-focused STAR 50 Index lost 2%.

** Bucking the sombre mood, an index of green vehicle makers rose 1.5% on news that Brussels and Beijing were nearing a solution over tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports into the bloc.

** In Hong Kong, tech and property shares led the declines.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

