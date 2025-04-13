China urges US to ‘completely cancel’ Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs

China's commerce ministry on Sunday appealed to the United States to "completely cancel" its reciprocal tariffs after President Donald Trump announced an exemption for smartphones, laptops and other consumer electronics. China's commerce ministry has asked the US to return to trade with mutual respect(AFP)

"We urge the US to take a big step to correct its mistakes, completely cancel the wrong practice of 'reciprocal tariffs' and return to the right path of mutual respect", a ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by AFP.

US President Donald Trump's administration had announced exclusions from tariffs on smartphones, computers and some other electronics on Saturday.

"The bell on a tiger's neck can only be untied by the person who tied it," the Chinese commerce ministry said, as quoted by AFP, calling for the Trump administration to correct their approach to tariffs.

Beijing said that they were still evaluating the move to exclude certain electronics, as most Chinese goods still face a blanket 145 per cent duty after the country was excluded from a 90-day tariff pause.

US - China trade war

On Friday, China raised tariffs on US goods from 84 per cent to 125 per cent after the US increased the duties it had levied on Chinese products to a total of 145 per cent.

China has also called on other countries to unite against Trump's “unilateralism and economic bullying” and has tried to pursue trade opportunities with other partners.

In a statement issued on Friday, China's commerce ministry had expressed confidence in emerging victorious in the trade war against the US.

They stated, “If the US continues to play the tariff numbers game, China will ignore it. If the US insists on continuing to substantially infringe on China’s interests, China will resolutely counterattack and fight to the end.”