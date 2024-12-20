Chinese influencer channels Trump to promote hotpot restaurant, netizens say ‘good marketing strategy’: Watch

In a humorous and unconventional marketing move, a Chinese influencer has sparked attention by mimicking former President-elect Donald Trump to promote a hotpot restaurant. With exaggerated gestures and a signature style, the influencer took to social media to deliver a playful "Trump-esque" pitch for the restaurant, drawing in viewers with a blend of humour and creativity. Chinese influencer's playful Trump impersonation effectively markets hotpot.(@stillgray/X)

Chinese influencer promotes hotpot Trump-style

In the viral video which has since caught the eye of many netizens, the influencer introduces hotpot to its audience while he mimics Trump. He said, “ People ask me so much do you like hot pot? You know what I'm the king of hot pot. Nobody knows hot pot more than I do. Today we're in Chongqing but we're eating choushan hot pot. What do we have here right now? So we have a whole plate of nicely cut best part of beef.”

He then demonstrated how to put meat in your hotpot. The influencer said, “They say you can just put it horizontally," then proceeded to put it vertically, "and that shows how good it is. Look at this tremendous piece. It's so sticky.”

He then put the meat in the hotpot and said, “It's so nice… 10 seconds and then we're going to rinse it now. 1 2 3 4 5,” he started counting and then quipped, “I know how to count.”

The Chinese influencer added, “It's okay. It's okay,” and then joked, “When I say it's okay, it's okay.” He then showed the cooked meat as he said mimicking Trump, “It's fresh. It's tender. It's ready for you. You know what, as my distinguished fans you should take the first bite. It's for you.”

He then revealed the different sauces to go with the hotpot. The influencer said, “I got five different sauces because I'm huge. So I can dip in each one of them like this.”

Netizens react to the humorous marketing strategy

A user wrote on X, “This is actually a good marketing strategy imo.” A second user wrote, “He did a damn good job!” A third user wrote, “Lol, that's great! Trump is a phenomenon.” Another user wrote, “Very nice Trumpy way to promote hotpot," while one user wrote, “New chef for Mar a Lago.”