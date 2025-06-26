Chuck Schumer hospitalized: What happened to Senate leader? Here's all on his health

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was hospitalized on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson told Axios. They added that the 74-year-old felt lightheaded at the gym. The Democrat was treated for dehydration and is back at work in the Capitol. U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was hospitalized on Wednesday(REUTERS)

The spokesperson, according to CBS News, confirmed that Schumer is ‘out of an abundance of caution’. He was at the Senate gym while an extreme heat advisory was in effect.

“Leader Schumer was at the Senate gym this morning and got lightheaded. Out of an abundance of caution, he went to the hospital to be treated for dehydration and is now back at work in the Capitol,” they added. The spokesperson noted that the Senate leader ‘wants to remind everyone to drink some water and stay out of the heat’.

Read More: US to hit Iran again? Trump makes major one word statement as he likens recent strikes to atomic bombing of Hiroshima

Schumer is now reported to be in good health and fully engaged in his role. His spokesperson confirmed he is back at work, and no further medical issues have been publicly disclosed.

Chuck Schumer's medical history

Schumer’s history includes a positive COVID-19 test in July 2022, when he experienced mild symptoms and worked remotely while fully vaccinated and double-boosted. No other significant health incidents are documented in recent reports.

Earlier in the day, Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries congratulated Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani on his New York Democratic mayoral primary win. The two said they will meet Mamdani, who aims to become the first Asian mayor of New York. He beat former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“I have known @ZohranKMamdani since we worked together to provide debt relief for thousands of beleaguered taxi drivers & fought to stop a fracked gas plant in Astoria. He ran an impressive campaign that connected with New Yorkers about affordability, fairness, & opportunity,” Schumer wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. He further added that he had spoken to Mamdani in the morning.