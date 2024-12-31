Menu Explore
CIA whistleblower warns Americans of government ‘gaslighting’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Dec 31, 2024 12:40 PM IST

CIA whistleblower reveals struggles with Havana Syndrome, warns of US government neglect.

A CIA whistleblower has come forward to share her harrowing experience with "Havana Syndrome" and the alleged government gaslighting of affected intelligence officers, warning that Americans should be "terrified" by the treatment of those suffering from the mysterious condition.

The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va., April 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(AP)
The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va., April 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(AP)

Speaking to investigative journalist Catherine Herridge under the pseudonym Alice, the medically retired CIA officer recounted her ordeal with what is officially known as Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs). Alice, who spent over two decades in government service, said she began experiencing debilitating symptoms while serving in Africa.

“I heard a weird noise. It was a really weird sound that I’ll never forget,” Alice explained. “After a second or two, I felt it in my feet, like the reverb from a speaker.”

When she returned to the area where she heard the sound, the symptoms intensified. “Immediately, as soon as I reentered the space, I heard the noise again,” she said. “My ear started hurting, I started having vertigo. The room was spinning, my head started pulsing. It hurt so badly … I thought I was going to pass out.”

Alice believes advanced weapons, potentially linked to Russian military intelligence, are behind the incidents. “I think there are weapons that can be fit in backpacks, ones that can be fit in the trunks of cars, ones that can be planted at a position with line of sight to people from across the street,” she claimed. “I believe the Russian GRU came to my house late at night and took me off the battlefield.”

Despite qualifying for limited compensation under the Havana Act, Alice said the CIA has largely dismissed survivors' experiences. “It is a full-time job to try to get medical treatment and another full-time job to handle the bureaucracy,” she noted, revealing she has spent over $100,000 out of pocket.

Alice criticized the CIA for gaslighting victims. “We swore this oath, and every day I watch them continue to deny people’s humanity and their injuries,” she said. “It’s a coverup, and it should be terrifying to all Americans.”

Although investigations have yet to conclusively identify the cause of Havana Syndrome, Alice insisted specialized care is needed for survivors. “AHIs are much more complicated, and we’re basically ticking time bombs,” she said, adding that survivors are battling rare cancers, dementia, and Parkinson’s.

Alice urged the CIA to provide proper care and stop denying their experiences. “I want them to give everyone I care about medical care and Havana Act payments,” she said. “I want them to stop denying what is happening to us.”

