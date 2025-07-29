Cincinnati violence: Did intoxication lead to brawl? Police chief reveals cause

Cincinnati police chief Terri Theetge shared more updates after violence broke out downtown, in which at least two people were left injured. However, videos on social media seemed to claim that a third person was attacked as well. Cincinnati police chief Terri Theetge slammed the lack of 911 calls from the site of violence as 'unacceptable'(X/@EdisonZeroEvent)

Speaking to the media, Theetge said that five people had been charged in the matter and she anticipated that more people would be charged.

While slamming the lack of 911 calls as ‘unacceptable’ the police chief also detailed what action her force took and shared details into what might have led to the fight. Notably, the police chief remarked that the videos being circulated online only showed one version of the narrative and didn't make it clear what actually transpired. HT.com noted in its reportage that the videos did not show any events leading up to the brawl.

Did intoxication lead to Cincinnati violence?

Police chief Theetge said that the Cincinnati police would be investigating if anyone involved in the violence was overserved.

Speaking to reporters, she said “It's clear alcohol played a part, a significant part, in this incident.”

The police chief, however, did not have any updates on the victims' condition, but Vivek Ramaswamy, who is planning to run for Governor of Michigan, said he's interacted with Holly, the woman seen in the videos.

“It’s unconscionable that there were no police present in that area of Cincinnati on a Friday night, or even an ambulance to take her to the hospital. Hard-working Americans shouldn’t have to worry for their safety when they have a good time in our cities. Holly said not a single local or state official had yet reached out as of earlier this afternoon, other than one police detective. Leftists like to lecture about ‘systemic injustice’ while thugs turn our turn cities into war zones. I’m done with their excuses. As governor, I’ll make sure they’re behind bars, not running wild. Our cops will have the green light to restore order—no apologies. Holly appreciates the kind words and prayers from patriots across the country, and hopes that the publicity around her story ensures that local & state leaders clean up our failing cities. We hope to visit Holly soon as she recovers,” he said on X.