'White couple' not the only ones hurt in Cincinnati attack? Claims of a third person surface

Violence broke out in downtown Cincinnati, amid the ongoing Cincinnati Music Festival, formerly known as the Cincinnati Jazz Fest, with videos showing a group beating a man and a woman. The incident in Cincinnati, where the man and woman were beaten, took place at the intersection of West Fourth Street and Elm Street.

While police have taken cognizance of the clips and said they are investigating the matter, which left two people injured, now a new video appears to show that there was a third victim.

What does the new video show?

The new video, shared by Charlie Kirk – co founder of Turning Point USA – shows a man on the streets of what he claims to be Cincinnati.

This man is attacked from behind by what appears to be another Black person. He is hit in the face and goes to ground immediately. He is then dragged by his legs and dropped in front of a vehicle on the road. The man then manages to get back on his feet.

Sharing the video, Kirk, who is a conservative political activist, said “I sure hope the police are in the process of arresting all of these criminals so the DA can throw the book at each and every one of them.”

Again, the video does not show the events leading up to the altercation, and it remains unclear if this man is related to the other two white people who were on the receiving end of violence.

What authorities said about the attack

Speaking about the clips where the couple were shown getting beaten, Cincinnati police chief Terri Theetge told WLWT that the incident was in no way related to the music festival. Further, the police chief noted that a verbal altercation had broken out among some of the individuals seen on the video, which eventually escalated to outright violence.

“I am in complete disgust waking up to the viral video many of you have now seen. The behavior displayed is nothing short of cruel and absolutely unacceptable. Our investigative team is working diligently to identify every individual involved in causing harm,” the top cop said.