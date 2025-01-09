Charlie Kirk says ‘X has largely replaced the media’ amid LA wildfire, Elon Musk responds

Elon Musk has reacted to Charlie Kirk’s post claiming X has replaced the media and is a more reliable source of information as Los Angeles is battling a deadly wildfire. Kirk wrote on X, “A friend’s brother caught up in the LA fire just texted him: “X is the only reliable source of news about the fires because you can search for specific streets, etc. for updates. Actual news sites don’t have any idea about anything.”” Charlie Kirk says ‘X has largely replaced the media’ as LA battles wildfire, Elon Musk responds (Photo by Olivier Touron / AFP, REUTERS/Lukasz Glowala/File Photo)

“X has largely replaced the media,” Kirk added.

Sharing Kirk’s post, Musk wrote, “You are the media now. Post what’s happening. It will help people.”

‘It’s the place I have been going to for breaking news for years now’

Many people agreed in the comment section of the above post. “Thanks for the platform. There is no better place for news, information and opinion than @X right now,” one user wrote, while another said, “Corporate Media is completely irrelevant now thanks to X”. “We the people….the only reliable source of information. Thank you Elon,” one user said. Another wrote, “It’s the place I have been going to for breaking news for years now”.

“X is real time. The most real time you can get! I remember when X was still Twitter. Even back then, if there was an earthquake - Twitter was the place to go to confirm it really happened. Now that X is X, this is even more so!” said a user, while another wrote, “For real! @X provides real time news and data!” “If it wasn’t for X nobody would even know about it,” one wrote.

Firefighters have reportedly started making progress containing some of the out of control fires. For instance, the Hurst Fire, in the San Fernando Valley, is 10 percent contained, according to the Angeles National Forest.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has cancelled a three-day trip to Italy to stay in the US and coordinate the federal response to the blaze, his spokeswoman said, as reported by The New York Times. The Italy trip was supposed to be Biden’s final presidential trip abroad, during which he was set to meet with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Biden had also reportedly planned to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican.