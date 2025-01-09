Are Harry and Meghan facing evacuation from their mansion amid LA wildfire? Electricity company says ‘power may be…’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing evacuation from their California mansion amid the deadly wildfires, it has been revealed. The couple have reportedly lived in a "high fire risk" property in Montecito since 2020. Electricity companies around Montecito suggested on Wednesday, January 8, that shut downs of power were possible, raising the prospect of Harry and Meghan having to move to safety with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Are Harry and Meghan facing evacuation from their mansion amid LA wildfire? (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)(AP)

‘Affected customers’ being contacted in various communities

A spokesman for Southern California Edison (SCE), which is one of the major power providers in the area, said it was "considering a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in parts of Santa Barbara County due to a Red Flag Warning and increased risk of wildfires,” The Mirror reported. He added that "affected customers" were being contacted in various communities, "including Montecito.”

The spokesperson said the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s address is in a "High Fire Risk Area,” and "power may be shut off during a PSPS to prevent wildfires.” As many as 30,000 people were asked to evacuate their homes in Los Angeles as the wildfires wreaked havoc in the wealthy neighbourhood of Pacific Palisades.

The fire that is closest to the Sussexes’ home address is blazing through the Malibu area. Harry and Meghan, who tied the knot in 2018, bought the property for $14.65 million in the summer of 2020. The house has now doubled in value, and is worth $29 million, according to Zillow. Their property is a nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom luxe pad, and is located in close proximity to famous stars, including Oprah Winfrey.

On Wednesday morning, nearly 70,000 SCE customers were without power. Over 35,000 were affected in Los Angeles County, and one customer in Santa Barbara County, per an SCE outage map. 779 more outages affecting up to 42,000 more customers have been scheduled, the power company said.