Claudio Manuel Nueves Valente: Brown shooting suspect's first photos emerge; details here

Claudio Manuel Nueves Valente was identified as the suspect in the Brown University shooting on December 13 that had left two dead and nine injured. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Salem and has been accused of interstate murder. Authorities believe he's also linked to the shooting of MIT professor Nuno Loureiro. Images of the shooter at Brown University, identified by authorities as Claudio Neves Valente, are displayed during a press conference as civic leaders and law enforcement announce Valente has been found dead, in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S., December 18, 2025.(REUTERS)

Now, a photo of Valente has emerged, along with more details about the suspect.

Photos of Valente emerge

The photos of Valente were displayed during the press conference after the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, even as authorities swarmed the storage facility in Salem, where they'd tracked him down.

Valente was a Portuguese national and a student of Brown University. His last known address was in Miami.

Another image of the 48-year-old, showing the suspect in a dark outfit has also been shown during the conference.

Brown University President Christina Paxson said Valente was enrolled at the college from the fall of 2000 to the spring of 2001. He was admitted to the graduate school to study physics beginning in September 2000. “He has no current affiliation with the university," she said.

He took a leave of absence in April 2001 and formally withdrew, effective July 31, 2003, as per Paxson. He was reportedly only enrolled in a physics classes, The Brown University president further shared that the majority of these classes would take place in the Barus & Holley building, where the shooting occurred.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha, meanwhile, lauded a person for cracking open the case. He said, “that person came forward to two Providence police officers over on the east side and said he had information that he was that person and that he had information that could help this case,” adding, “That person led us to the car, which led us to the name, which led us to the photographs of that individual renting the car, which matched the clothing of our shooter here in Providence, that matched the satchel.”