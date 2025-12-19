Claudio Manuel Neves Valente: Did he flunk Brown University? Education details of shooting suspect

Claudio Manuel Neves Valente has been identified as the shooting suspect in the Brown University shooting on December 13 that left two dead and nine injured. He has also been linked to MIT professor Nuno Loureiro's murder at his Brookline residence. Press conference on Brown University shooter with Claudio Manuel Nueves Valente's photo seen in the backdrop.(REUTERS)

Valente, 48, died of a self-inflicted bullet wound today as authorities swarmed a storage facility in Salem, where they'd tracked down a car they believed was being driven by the suspect. However, authorities have not said anything about the motive of the man who's been accused of interstate murder.

Many are wondering if it has anything to do with his disgruntlement towards Brown University for some reason. Amid interest in Valente's educational links, here's more on his academic background, and the surprising link to Loureiro's past.

Claudio Manuel Neves Valente educational background

Valente joined the Brown graduate physics program in the fall of 2000. He took a leave of absence in April 2001 and formally withdrew, effective July 31, 2003. Brown University president Christina H. Paxson shared that Valente had signed up for master of science Ph.D. program in physics.

She further noted that he was only enrolled for physics classes, most of which took place in the Barus & Holley building, where the shooting took place.

By current accounts, it seems that Valente's choice to leave Brown was his own, and there was no action against him from the part of the university.

It was also revealed that Valente and Loureiro attended the same Portuguese university. Ted Docks, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston field office, said during the presser “It is believed that in Lisbon that those two individuals attended the same university in Portugal.”

Loureiro attended Instituto Superior Técnico in Lisbon. As per Vanity Fair, the college records show one Claudio Neves-Valente was terminated from the monitor position in February 2000, the same year that Loureiro graduated.