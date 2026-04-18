Clavicular's Miami breakdown: Overdose, family rift, and fallout with friend

''Looksmaxxing" content creator Clavicular is going through a personal crisis after the recent overdose incident in Miami. The streamer has reportedly refused his father's help just days after being hospitalized during a live stream.

Looksmaxxing creator Clavicular faces a personal crisis post-overdose in Miami, rejecting his father's help and distancing from his friend Androgenic. (Clavicular Instagram )

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Additionally, Clavicular's friend, Androgenic, who traveled from Australia to appear as a supporting character on his live broadcast, was also distanced from him after Clavicular's team handed him a “one-way ticket back to Australia”, according to TMZ.

A father's concern for his son

Calvicular's father, Ken Peters, arrived in Miami from New Jersey to see his son after a widely circulated video showed his son being rushed out of the Miami restaurant and hospitalized.

However, the meeting never took place. Clavicular refused to meet his father, saying he was busy and planning to attend a nightclub event at Bacara in Miami as part of his pre-planned schedule.

Also Read: Clavicular's viral video with trans women: 'We’re the OG looksmaxxers'

The streamer's contradictory version of the incident

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{{^usCountry}} During a previous live stream, Clavicular told his audience, “I wanted my dad to come because he was here, but he didn’t come.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a previous live stream, Clavicular told his audience, “I wanted my dad to come because he was here, but he didn’t come.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, TMZ reported that Ken Peters was in Miami solely to check on his son’s health and had no intention of attending any nightclub event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, TMZ reported that Ken Peters was in Miami solely to check on his son’s health and had no intention of attending any nightclub event. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Peters eventually left Miami without meeting his son, according to TMZ. According to the outlet, Peters traveled back to New Jersey “deeply worried about his son’s health.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peters eventually left Miami without meeting his son, according to TMZ. According to the outlet, Peters traveled back to New Jersey “deeply worried about his son’s health.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A member of Clavicular’s inner circle, an Australian known online as Androgenic, was reportedly escorted out of the streamer’s Miami home by security due to concerns about his bad influence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A member of Clavicular’s inner circle, an Australian known online as Androgenic, was reportedly escorted out of the streamer’s Miami home by security due to concerns about his bad influence. {{/usCountry}}

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According to TMZ, the streamer's inner circle was concerned after the Androgenic appeared to give Clavicular an Adderall pill during the live stream before the incident of the overdose incident.

Clavicular is said to have bonded with Androgenic over their shared interest in looksmaxxing culture. However, when security intervened, Clavicular reportedly did not take action to stop them.

Following the incident, Clavicular’s team reportedly purchased a one-way flight ticket back to Australia for Androgenic. It remains unclear whether he boarded the flight.

“No more drugs”

Clavicular told his followers on Wednesday that he was "good," but he was unwilling to discuss the specifics of what had unfolded. After the reported removal of his Australian friend Androgenic, Clavicular addressed his audience during a live stream.

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He said, “I ain’t gonna be doing any of that shit anymore, I ain’t going to be doing any more substances for a little while, hopefully forever.

He further added, "So I think I have to figure something else out. I have to figure out a new method. Either practice mogging sober or just find a new form of content. I don’t know. It’s f***ing done for.”

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