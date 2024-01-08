CNN commentator’s ‘jaw drops’ after seeing Trump call himself ‘instrument of God’

CNN commentator Karen Finney expressed sheer disbelief at a jaw-dropping video circulating on Donald Trump's Truth Social platform. The clip suggests Trump is no ordinary leader but an "instrument of God." Anchor Jim Acosta left no room for ambiguity, exclaiming, “Karen, your jaw is dropping!” Former US President Donald Trump(AP/File)

The video, voiced with conviction, narrates a divine appointment: "On June 14th, 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, ‘I need a caretaker.’ So God gave us Trump." The narrative paints Trump as a divine selection, a figure chosen to rise before dawn, fix the nation, battle Marxists, and steer the country into the night at the Oval Office.

Evangelicals and Trump: A puzzling connection

Karen Finney delves into Tim Alberta’s book, “The Kingdom, The Power, And The Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism,” highlighting Evangelical Christians' belief that Trump can restore America, despite acknowledging his non-God-like behaviors.

Trump and Evangelicals: A complicated history

Ana Navarro, another CNN political pundit, chimed in, drawing attention to the paradox of evangelicals supporting Trump despite his questionable past. She reminded viewers of Trump's controversial comments on the "Access Hollywood" tape, where he bragged about sexual assault.

Trump's not-so-pious past in book revelations

Alberta's book unveils Trump's scathing remarks about evangelicals during the 2016 GOP primary. Trump reportedly had colourful words for Ted Cruz supporters, yet evangelicals played a crucial role in securing his victory.

2022 Twist: Evangelicals reconsidering support

In 2022, some key evangelical figures claimed they had distanced themselves from Trump, suggesting they would only back him if he became the Republican nominee. The relationship between Trump and evangelicals seems more complex than ever.

Trump’s presidential “playbook”

Acosta and Navarro pointed out that Trump's methods, as seen in the video, align with his past strategies. Trump's extensive "executive time" during his presidency, spent watching TV and tweeting, is noted as part of his political playbook.