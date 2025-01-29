CNN employees ‘embarrassed’ as new boss is ‘acquiescing to Trump’

CNN employees are “embarrassed” by their new boss Mark Thompson's post-election direction, sources told Page Six. Insiders expressed their grievances, claiming that the 67-year-old CEO is pandering to Donald Trump. In the wake of the current situation, some of the staffers feel “ashamed” to work for the network, which lauds itself as “the most trusted name in news.” FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One before arriving at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo(REUTERS)

CNN staff ‘embarrassed’ with new CEO's acquiescence to Trump, sources say

The insiders fumed over CNN executives paying employees to “kiss Trump's a**.” After longtime Trump critic Jim Acosta's exit from the network, a source told the outlet that “longtime CNN employees, who are actual journalists, are embarrassed.” The 53-year-old broadcaster announced his decision to leave the network, where he worked for nearly two decades, on Tuesday after declining the offer to move his show to a late-night slot.

Following Acosta's announcement, Trump criticised the broadcaster in a scathing statement on Truth Social, calling him “one of the worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history, a major sleazebag.” “Word is that he wants to QUIT, and that would be even better. Jim is a major loser who will fail no matter where he ends up. Good luck Jim!” the president added.

“It’s clear they’re acquiescing to Trump, especially with what they did to Acosta. Morale is low!,” an insider told the outlet, adding that “everyone’s upset by another round of layoffs.” CNN is also facing a tough time with its ratings. “A lot of people in television know and understand that Trump was elected, and there are certain ways you have to program around this new administration when you’re in the business of getting viewers,” one more source said.

“People are not happy because they’re not doing what hey (sic) love, and are overworked doing things they’re not passionate about,” they continued, adding, “People were much happier under Chris because he was so hands off and didn’t really touch the programming. [Thompson] is doing just that.” However, a fourth insider called CNN's workforce “most motivated, committed and hardworking” while acknowledging the recent challenges.