Coffee creamer recall: ‘Complaints of illness’ land over 75K bottles with 2nd-highest risk classification

According to a brand-new recall announced by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this week, over 75,000 bottles of International Delight coffee creamer have landed in big trouble. The brand's parent company, Danone, received “complaints of spoilage and illness with the use of the products " and initiated a voluntary recall on February 21. The impacted coffee creamer flavours are International Delight Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll and International Delight Hazelnut. Select bottles of 32-ounce Hazelnut International Delight Coffee Creamer and Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll International Delight Coffee Creamer were recalled after 'complaints of spoilage and illness.'(International Delight / Amazon)

2nd highest-risk level classification but not a food safety issue

On March 12, the FDA branded the recall a Class II risk, i.e. the 2nd highest-risk categorisation, which means that even though it’s not a food safety issue, the products “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”

The parent company, Danone North America, has offices in Colorado and New York. A rep for the popular brand told Fox News Digital, “International Delight is aware of a texture issue that some consumers have experienced with two of our creamers. We take every concern to heart, because this is not the quality we strive for.”

According to the company, the recalled coffee creamers did not meet “quality standards due to premature spoilage manifesting as a texture issue,” per USA Today.

Their statement further revealed, “While we know this is disappointing for our creamer fans, testing data has confirmed that this is not a food safety issue. We chose to voluntarily recall these isolated products out of an abundance of caution while we address the quality issue.”

Details of the recalled coffee creamer flavours

Here’s more info related to the select 32-ounce bottles of the two recalled creamer flavours:

The Hazelnut International Delight Coffee Creamer has a best-used-by-date of July 3, 2025. Its recall number is F-0626-2025 and UPC is 0 41271 02565 2. Meanwhile, the impacted Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll International Delight Coffee Creamer’s best-used-by-date is July 2, 2025, recall number is F-0625-2025 and UPC is 0 41271 01993 3.

States impacted by the coffee creamer recall

According to the FDA notice published this week, the recalled creamers were shipped to various stores in 31 states.

Those include Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The FDA has advised consumers who purchased the products to discard them. Those experiencing any trouble with the product can also contact the International Delight Consumer Care Line by phone at 1-(800)-441-3321.