Cole Tomas Allen social media: LinkedIn account of WHCD shooting suspect surfaces

Shortly after Donald Trump and other government officials were evacuated from the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after what sounded like gunshots broke out, the suspect was identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, according to reports. Now, screenshots of Allen’s LinkedIn profile has surfaced on X.

Law enforcement personnel detain Cole Tomas Allen, a suspect in the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 25, 2026. (DONALD J TRUMP via Truth Social/Handout via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

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Screenshots of Allen’s LinkedIn account shows he pursued Mechanical Engineering at Caltech and Masters in Computer Science at Dominguez Hills Research Fellowship at NASA.

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{{^usCountry}} Another screenshot circulating on X shows that C2 Education honored him as their “Teacher of the Month” for the Torrance location in December 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another screenshot circulating on X shows that C2 Education honored him as their “Teacher of the Month” for the Torrance location in December 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Trump has taken to Truth Social to share photos of Allen being pinned to the ground after being apprehended. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Trump has taken to Truth Social to share photos of Allen being pinned to the ground after being apprehended. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump said in another Truth Social post that the shooter has been apprehended.

Read More | Is White House shooter apprehended? Trump provides update after Correspondents’ Dinner evacuation

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again,” wrote Trump.

The White House shooting

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A video shows Trump in the middle of a conversation at the Washington Hilton when he was interrupted by a commotion at the White House table. Loud bangs can be heard in the background. Several Secret Service members then escorted Trump away from the venue as they called out “stay down, stay down”.

Read More | ‘I just want to go home’: Erika Kirk breaks down in emotional moment after White House shooting | Video

Stephen Miller, Trump’s top adviser, was also seen being escorted from the crowd and out of the venue. Senior administration officials like Pete Hegseth were also escorted out by their security details. FBI Director Kash Patel was evacuated from the room after about five gunshots were heard, according to the BBC.

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Several attendees were seen crouching down during the chaos, but remained inside after the president was evacuated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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