Many schools across Colorado are starting the day with closures or delayed openings on Friday as snow continues to fall along the Front Range. Douglas and Jefferson counties, in particular, are experiencing heavy snowfall, prompting school districts to take precautionary measures for the safety of students and staff. Colorado schools announce closures and delay openings as snowstorm impacts the Front Range (Pixabay - representational image)

Also Read: US issues warning to Hamas after they fail to return Shiri Bibas' body, says they'll ‘face total annihilation’ if…

Schools to remain closed on Friday in Colorado

Dozens of schools and businesses across Colorado have announced closures and delays for Friday due to the ongoing snowstorm. The Douglas County School District, Lewis-Palmer District 38, Rocky Mountain Deaf School, and Colorado Early College in Colorado Springs are among the school districts that will remain closed, as reported by 9News.

In addition, several districts have opted for delayed openings, including Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Jeffco Public Schools, Littleton Public Schools, and Colorado Springs District 11. Higher education institutions such as Regis University and various businesses in the area have also been impacted, with many delaying their operations.

The winter weather, which includes heavy snow, has led to hazardous road conditions and safety concerns, prompting these precautionary measures.

Also Read: Elon Musk blasts Volodymyr Zelenskyy for old Vogue photoshoot during war, ‘He did this while kids are dying…’

Weather advisory in effect in Denver

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Denver and much of the metro area until 8 a.m. Friday, as snow continues to impact the region. Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the foothills west of Denver, including Jefferson and Douglas counties, where heavy snow is expected to cause travel disruptions and hazardous conditions.

The areas in the Front Range, including the Denver metro area will observe 2-5 inches of snow whereas the foothills which are west and south of Denver will experience snow up to 6 inches. The heavy snowfall is expected to occur overnight into Friday morning. The snowfall is expected to stop mid-morning on Friday making the early drive in the day slick across Colorado.