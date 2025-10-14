Columbus Day: Are Social Security Administration offices closed today?

All Social Security Administration (SSA) offices will remain closed on Monday, October 13, across the United States. But there is no need to worry, as this is not due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. It is because of Columbus Day, a federal holiday. Social Security Administration offices closed on October 13 due to Columbus Day, which is a federal holiday.(REUTERS)

According to USA Today, it is not Columbus Day everywhere in the USA. Due to the Italian explorer’s cruel treatment of Native Americans becoming common knowledge, some areas designate the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

While debate continues about Christopher Columbus and his legacy, one thing that Americans know for sure is that this is a holiday. This means that government employees get a day off. This includes those working in the SSA as well.

Social Security Administration under pressure due to shutdown

While the closure of SSA offices on October 13 is part of a routine exercise, some non-routine changes have taken place in the agency. Due to the ongoing government shutdown, which began on October 1, a large number of employees working in the department have been furloughed.

As per USA Today, the number of such employees runs into thousands. But the beneficiaries of Social Security payments need not worry, as these payments are considered a mandatory activity by law and hence, would carry on unabated.

The report stated that while SSA offices are currently open, the number of services available at these centers is restricted.

Here’s a list of facilities that continue to be available:

Applying for benefits

Requesting an appeal

Changing address or direct deposit information

Accepting reports of death

Verifying or changing citizenship status

Replacing a lost or missing Social Security payment

Issuing a critical payment

Changing a representative payee

Processing a change in living arrangement or income (SSI recipients only)

Issuing new or replacement Social Security cards.

With the Donald Trump-led administration keen to cut down the size of the manpower employed by the state machinery, there is a possibility that many of the furloughed employees of SSA will be permanently laid off. This will keep them on edge. However, the beneficiaries can rest assured that their payments will not be affected.

FAQs:

1. Why are Social Security offices closed on Monday, October 13?

October 13 is Columbus Day, or Indigenous Peoples’ Day in some areas, and is a federal holiday. So, most government offices are closed.

2. Are SSA offices working as usual on non-holidays?

Due to the ongoing government shutdown, there are fewer services available at SSA offices.

3. Will Social Security payments continue as usual?

Yes, Social Security payments will continue without any hurdles.