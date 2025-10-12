Trump issues order to pay US troops despite government shutdown: ‘Will not let democrats to…’

United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday (local time) has directed the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to use “all available funds” to pay the country's military by October 15, despite the government shutdown. Donald Trump also said that the democrats should open the government, following which, there can be discussions on subjects such as healthcare.(File/Bloomberg)

He said that despite the “radical left shutdown”, they have identified the funds to pay the military, adding that he will not let the democrats hold the country's troops “hostage”.

The US government shutdown, which started on October 1, is currently in its second week and has triggered mass layoffs of several federal workers. Public services across the country have been crippled due to the shutdown, with the Trump administration trying to put pressure on the democrat senates to end the shutdown.

According to a court filing seeking to block the layoffs, some 4,000 public service workers are at the risk of losing their jobs at the hands of the White House.

The US has around 1.3 million active-duty military personnel, who would have missed out on their paycheck due on October 15 if not for Trump's latest move. However, where the Trump administration is getting the money to pay the military is not yet clear.

What Trump said

In a post on Truth Social, the US President wrote, “Chuck Schumer recently said, “Every day gets better” during their Radical Left Shutdown. I DISAGREE! If nothing is done, because of “Leader” Chuck Schumer and the Democrats, our Brave Troops will miss the paychecks they are rightfully due on October 15th. That is why I am using my authority, as Commander in Chief, to direct our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15th.”

“We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS. I will not allow the Democrats to hold our Military, and the entire Security of our Nation, HOSTAGE, with their dangerous Government Shutdown.”

Trump also said that the democrats should open the government, following which, there can be discussions on subjects such as healthcare.

“The Radical Left Democrats should OPEN THE GOVERNMENT, and then we can work together to address Healthcare, and many other things that they want to destroy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he wrote.