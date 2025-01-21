Comedian Theo Von falls at inauguration: 'Make chairs great again' remark a dig at Harris?

Donald Trump’s Inauguration was indisputably a celebrity-packed affair on Monday, January 20. Tech titans weren’t the only major group in attendance at the ceremony held at Capitol Rotunda. Influencers-turned-athletes Jake and Logan Paul and comedian Theo Von, who had the new president on his podcast ahead of the November election, were also spotted at the swearing-in ceremony. Theo Von went for his comical fall at Donald Trump's Inauguration on January 20, thanks to Logan Paul filming the epic moment. (X/Logan Paul)

A hilarious moment at Von’s expense has since gone viral as Logan Paul co-incidentally caught the comedian tumbling down on camera.

Logan Paul's video catches Theo Von fumbling at Donald Trump's Inauguration

On Monday (US time), Theo Von made headlines for his embarrassment at the event as Paul tweeted, “MAKE CHAIRS GREAT AGAIN.” The comically captioned tweet caught Von, who was sitting on what is believed to be a foldable chair like everyone else, slipping midway. However, it wasn’t his fall that caused the uproar; what he said thereafter shook the internet.

While the jury is still out on whether or not the antics were “staged,” Logan’s video amassed big numbers on X/Twitter thanks to Von’s priceless reaction. Theo slipping and crumbling to the floor caused quite a stir, as many people sitting near him were visibly concerned about him.

Watch the viral video:

Comedian seemingly takes a dig at Kamala Harris

Once he got up after nearly falling into Logan Paul’s lap, he exclaimed without a second thought, “Kamala’s chairs,” presumably blaming the ostensible epic fail on former Vice President Kamala Harris. His reaction prompted quite a few laughs, as captured in Paul’s video post.

Meanwhile, Logan is heard holding back his laughter, uttering behind the camera, “Oh, it happened! It happened! I said it would!” The proud social media personality added, “I got it on video. It actually happened.”

The comedian eventually slipped back a row and settled on a seat between the Paul brothers, previously occupied by a bunch of clothes. As soon as Theo was back in a seat, he urged the pro wrestler to let him watch the video. At the time of writing, the viral video has gained over 6 million views and 64,000 likes on X.