Did Carrie Underwood snub Kamala Harris at Trump's inauguration? Internet dissects viral ‘unprofessional’ claim

A viral fest of memes and speculations broke out on X, formerly Twitter, amid Monday's inaugural festivities at the Capitol Rotunda. From celebrities packed in at the venue to glam outfits donned by the ladies and star performances at Donald Trump's Inauguration, everything was instantly put under the microscope and dissected like no tomorrow. One of these viral moments being picked apart involves Carrie Underwood's interaction, or the lack thereof, with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Per videos floating on social media, the Country music star seemingly snubbed the former presidential candidate after she performed an a capella rendition of “America the Beautiful” following technical difficulties that rendered the soundtrack absent.

Carrie Underwood allegedly snubbed Kamala Harris at Trump's Inauguration?

The clip, shared by X users, including @MrPopOfficial, shows Underwood turning around to greet the leaders after belting her high notes. With outgoing President Joe Biden right behind her, Carrie quickly shook his hand and then extended the same gesture to Donald Trump and JD Vance on the other side, who applauded her with a standing ovation. She didn’t shake hands with Kamala Harris even though she was standing right next to Biden.

“Carrie Underwood snubbed Kamala Harris at the inauguration today when she skipped shaking her hand as she shook others around her,” Mr.Pop wrote on X. “A much different statement from the one she gave about coming together and unity.”

The ‘music data’ page also contributed to the rhetoric, saying, ‘Carrie Underwood seemingly refused to shake former Vice President Kamala Harris’ hand at the Trump inauguration.” Some others again reiterated previous claims about how Kelly Clarkson “is the only one remembered as American Idol.”

Other critics come after Kamala Harris

Conservative website Townhall.com’s X page took a different approach to addressing the Carrie-Kamala narrative, as they tweeted, “Carrie Underwood CRUSHES "America the Beautiful." And FORMER Vice President Kamala Harris looks less than thrilled…”

Yet another user criticised Harris as well, tweeting, “Kamala Harris during Carrie Underwood singing America the Beautiful tells you all you need to know about her. Disgraceful. Sour look on her face, barely mouthing some of the words.”

Carrie Underwood-Kamala Harris debate continues

Returning to the former POV, a netizen commented online, ‘carrie underwood shaking everyone's hand except kamala's just rubbed me the WRONG way.”

Someone else wrote, “Carrie underwood not shaking Kamala Harris' hand??? Unprofessional! You know if the roles were reversed everyone would have an uproar!” As doves of netizens claimed that they “hate” the singer for supposedly snubbing Harris, some others suggested that it had all been blown out of proportion. “Harris didn't extend her hand so neither did Carrie. Not [that] deep," another,’ they wrote.

The Grammy winner’s decision to perform at Donald Trump’s Inauguration on Monday was vehemently criticised. She eventually released a statement, clarifying, “I love our country and am honoured to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”