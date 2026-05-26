Congressional Black Caucus urges big corporates to reject GOP redistricting plans; here's why

The Congressional Black Caucus has sent a letter to more than 250 major corporations across the United States, urging them to publicly oppose redistricting efforts by Republican-led states that seek to eliminate majority-Black congressional districts. Black lawmakers urge major corporations to speak out against GOP redistricting efforts. (Getty Images via AFP)

the letter asks companies to publicly oppose what the caucus calls “coordinated efforts to silence Black voices at the ballot box.” It also asks corporations to meet with members of the Congressional Black Caucus to talk about protecting voting rights and to share details about political donations made to Republican politicians in states that are redrawing congressional maps.

Caucus Chair Rep Yvette Clarke was direct in her message. “Corporations that have profited from Black consumers, relied on Black workers, and benefited from Black communities cannot remain silent while Black political representation is dismantled in plain sight,” she said in a statement, “Silence in this moment is not neutrality, it is complicity.”

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Who are these companies and why are they being targeted? The companies receiving the letter are not random, many of them previously pledged support for voting rights and racial justice causes. Five years ago, a coalition called Business for Voting Rights, backed by some of the country's most influential companies, urged Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. That group included Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Salesforce, Target, PayPal, Intel and Starbucks.

The caucus now says those same companies have gone quiet. "Many companies that previously issued statements after the murder of George Floyd, pledged billions toward racial equity initiatives, and spoke forcefully in defense of democracy following January 6 now face a defining test of whether those commitments were rooted in principle or convenience," the caucus' letter states, as per LA Times.

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What is driving this push now? The Congressional Black Caucus says the issue became more serious after a recent US Supreme Court ruling weakened an important part of the Voting Rights Act. According to the caucus, the decision made it easier for Republican-led states to redraw congressional maps in ways that could eliminate majority-Black districts.

As per The Hill, states such as Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina have become key battlegrounds in these redistricting fights.

The effort gained more attention after President Donald Trump encouraged Texas lawmakers to redraw congressional maps to create more Republican seats. Several other Republican-led states later moved forward with similar efforts as the party tries to keep its majority in the House before this year’s midterm elections.

Nevada Democratic Representative Steven Horsford said the caucus wants companies to “stand on the side of democracy, fairness and equal representation.”

“This is about power, who holds it and what it’s used for,” Horsford said. “And when you’re diluting Black economic and political power, we need to know where these companies stand in this moment, and what side of history they’re on.”