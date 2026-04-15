Cory Mills wife and kids: All we know on divorce proceedings, ex-girlfriend amid sexual misconduct uproar

Following the resignations from Congress by Representatives Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) due to allegations of sexual misconduct, Representative Cory Mills (R-Fla.) asserted that he does not anticipate being expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives despite facing alleged ethical concerns. Cory Mills denies allegations of misconduct and claims he is being unfairly compared to resigning Representatives Swalwell and Gonzales (Bloomberg)

Representative Mills stated in an interview that he informed House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) that he felt he was "unfairly lumped into this," in reference to the recent controversies surrounding Swalwell and Gonzales, as per the Politico.

"I don’t even fall into the category of Swalwell or Gonzales," Representative Mills told the NewsNation.

“I had never been arrested, had never gone to any proceedings, and it was essentially just something where it was a bad breakup. It’s just interesting kind of seeing how you’re guilty by accusation as opposed to the way the rule of law truly works,” Mills said, according to The Hill.

Also Read: Ruben Gallego makes major admission amid Eric Swalwell rape allegations: ‘I fell for the lies’

House Ethics Committee probe The House Ethics Committee is presently conducting an investigation into Representative Mills for alleged dating violence, campaign finance infractions, and other issues, according to The Hill.

A number of Congress members, including Representatives Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Andre Carson (D-Ind.), Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), and Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.), have called for Rep. Mills to either resign or face expulsion.

Recently, House Speaker spoke to reporters that he intends to investigate the current status of the House Ethics Committee’s inquiry concerning Mills.

“With regard to Mills, I’m not sure the status of the Ethics Committee investigation. That’s one of the things I’ll be looking into today,” Johnson stated to CNN.

Meanwhile, several people showed interest in knowing about Cory Mills' private life and family.