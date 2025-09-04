Covid-19, Stratus, in US: Which states are affected by the new variant? Here's a full list

A new Covid-19 offshoot, known as the Stratus variant, is driving up cases across the United States as infections tick upward heading into late summer. The variant, XFG, is being closely watched by health experts for its rapid spread, though officials say there’s no evidence yet that it causes more severe illness. The new Stratus variant, XFG, is causing a rise in Covid-19 cases in the U.S., particularly in Southern states. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) detailed that the national test positivity rate reached 9.9 per cent in the past week, up 1.4 per cent from the week before. The sharpest increases have been recorded in the South, where test positivity rates in some states have spiked to 15 per cent.

“Currently, the most prevalent lineage in the U.S. is XFG, based on CDC's recent surveillance estimates,” a CDC spokesperson told Newsweek.

The strain is being detected not only through clinical testing but also through wastewater monitoring, which has become an important tool for spotting community spread.

What is the Stratus Variant?

The Stratus variant, scientifically labelled XFG, is a sublineage of Omicron. Researchers believe it likely emerged through the recombination of earlier Omicron variants, which gave it mutations that appear to make it more transmissible.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has placed Stratus on its list of “variants under monitoring.”

US states seeing rising numbers

CDC data highlights several states where test positivity rates and reported cases are climbing quickly. These include:

Alaska

Washington

Idaho

Utah

Texas

Louisiana

Missouri

Wisconsin

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

West Virginia

North Carolina

Arkansas

Alabama

Connecticut

Other states are showing signals of increasing transmission as well, though not at the same level. These include:

Oregon

California

Colorado

Oklahoma

Minnesota

Iowa

Florida

South Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Maryland

Vermont

New Hampshire

Maine

