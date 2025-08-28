Cracker Barrel faces calls to fire CEO Julie Felss Masino after rebranding fiasco; top investor weighs in

Cracker Barrel is reportedly facing pressure to fire its CEO, Julie Felss Masino, after the entire rebranding fiasco. One of the restaurant chain's largest investors, Steak ’n Shake CEO Sardar Biglari, posted a ‘Fire Cracker Barrel CEO’ message on social media. The executive owns nearly 10% of the chain's outstanding shares. He also mocked the new logo row by posting photos of red MAGA-style hats on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Cracker Barrel had announced in 2024 that they had plans for a brand refresh(Getty Images via AFP)

“Biglari was right about everything," the Steak ’n Shake CEO further tweeted.

“The woke CB management has even less competence than your predecessor. The CEO needs to hear ‘You’re Fired’ from her board,” Steak ’n Shake said in another post, invoking Trump’s famous ‘Apprentice’ catchphrase.

This is not the first time Biglari has publicly criticized Cracker Barrel. In a 2024 letter to shareholders, he warned that swapping Americana knick-knacks for sleek booths and banquettes would do nothing to solve ‘declining traffic’.

This comes a day after Cracker Barrel on Tuesday confirmed that it is returning to its old logo after critics protested the company's rebranding plans. In a post on its website, the company said it will retain its old logo, which features an older man in overalls sitting next to a barrel and the words 'Old Country Store'.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel,” the company said in a statement. “Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain.”

President Donald Trump also urged the brand to accept its mistake. In a Truth Social post, he said that Cracker Barrel ‘should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before’. Cracker Barrel's shares rose after more than a week of declines.