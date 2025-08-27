Cracker Barrel makes massive change after Trump warning: ‘Our new logo is going…’

Cracker Barrel is reversing its logo change and other rebranding efforts hours after President Donald Trump urged the brand to ‘admit’ their mistake and go back to old ways. A Cracker Barrel restaurant, featuring the company's old logo, in Sterling, Virginia, US, on Tuesday(Bloomberg)

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain," the restaurant chain said in an email to The Washington Times.

Earlier in the day, Trump said Cracker Barrel should ‘admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate poll), and manage the company better than ever before’.

“They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right," the president further added in a Truth Social post. The chain's old logo featured an 'old timer', leaning against a barrel.

Cracker Barrel stock surged as much as 6.3% after Donald Trump praised the chain online, a sharp rebound from last week when shares slid amid backlash over its new branding. The redesign dropped the familiar imagery and now shows only the words “Cracker Barrel,” a move many critics argued erased the company’s tradition and charm.

The restaurant chain has since clarified that its longtime mascot, “Uncle Herschel,” will not disappear entirely. He will still feature on road signs, store interiors, and the menu, even as the brand shifts its primary logo. In a statement, the company conceded it mishandled the rollout: “We could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be.”

The logo change is just one piece of a larger overhaul spearheaded by CEO Julie Felss Masino, who was pushing for store remodels and refreshed menu offerings in hopes of stemming years of dwindling customer traffic.

