Cracks in Trump-Bibi relationship? POTUS says ‘I call the shots' as Iran talks expose growing tensions with Netanyahu

President Donald Trump has publicly asserted his authority over US foreign policy as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu escalates war in the Middle East, declaring that he — not Israel — will determine the course of American negotiations with Iran. Trump said Netanyahu would have “no choice” but to accept a potential US-Iran deal being negotiated by Trump. (AFP)

In an interview with the Financial Times published Sunday, Trump said Netanyahu would have “no choice” but to accept a potential US-Iran deal being negotiated by Trump.

The remarks came hours after Iran launched missile attacks toward northern Israel in support of Hezbollah following Israeli strikes in Beirut.

Read more: Iran's missile attack, Israel's retaliation warning, Trump says ‘enough’: Latest in US-Iran war

‘He won’t have any choice’ Trump spoke with Netanyahu about an hour ago, after telling Axios that he would contact Netanyahu to encourage him not to retaliate against Iran while Washington seeks a deal with the country.

After Iran launched ballistic missiles on Israel, Trump said, “I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate. Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one.”

“I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn’t call the shots,” Trump said when asked by FT whether Netanyahu would support a possible agreement with Iran. “He won’t have any choice.”

Trump also reiterated his belief that negotiations remain viable despite recent military exchanges. The White House has been attempting to secure a framework limiting Iran’s nuclear capabilities while avoiding a regional war that could draw in US forces

“It’s not going to have any impact on the deal,” Trump said. “We’ll see how it ends up. But they were attacks that did not kick at all.”

The president added that the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed forces is part of a much longer regional struggle. “It’s one of those things that’s been going for 3,000 years, or 47 years, depending on how you count,” he said.

Read more: Iran war news live: Trump says Netanyahu will have ‘no choice’ but to accept a deal with Iran

Signs of friction emerge between Trump and Netanyahu The latest comments add to a series of public disagreements between the two leaders in recent weeks.

Trump told Axios on Sunday, “We are very close to a final deal with Iran. It is going to be a good deal. I don't want it to blow up because of what is happening now.”

According to CNN, Trump acknowledged last week that he was “perturbed” by Israeli military plans in Lebanon while he was simultaneously attempting to advance talks with Iran.

Netanyahu has historically opposed nuclear agreements with Tehran. During the Obama administration, he emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Trump himself withdrew the United States from that agreement during his first term. However, his administration is now pursuing a different diplomatic framework to limit Iran’s nuclear program

The president also warned that military options remain available if diplomacy fails.

According to the Financial Times, Trump said failure to reach an agreement could lead either “Number one, it would mean that possibly we would go in and take care of the rest of the place that we didn’t take care of militarily. Or it would just mean that we would keep the [US naval] blockade on Iran, because the blockade has been probably more powerful than any attack that was ever made on that country.”